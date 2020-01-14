Leeds United will complete a deal to sign young Manchester City attacker Ian Poveda this week, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that personal terms have already been agreed with Poveda, 19, who is now expected to undergo a medical in the coming days before singing a permanent deal with the Elland Road club.

The England Under-20 international, who began his career in the Barcelona youth ranks before spells with Brentford and then City, is out of contract with the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the current season and is set to depart three-and-a half years after joining them.

Poveda has just one first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side to his name – their handsome Carabao Cup win over Burton last season – but has only featured on the bench once this season in their Carabao Cup tie with Southampton earlier this season, which City won 3-1.

He has featured 11 times for City’s youth teams this campaign, though, scoring three goals and assisting a further two.

And the promising winger is now on the verge of making the move across the Pennines to join up with promotion chasing Leeds, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to add to his squad for the second half of the year.

Jack Clarke has returned to parent club Tottenham after playing just three times so far this term, meaning the Whites were in need of another wideman, and it looks as though Poveda will fill the hole vacated by his departure.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison are the usual starters on the flanks for the Championship outfit, who are short of other options, so Poveda will provide some much-needed competition.

There has also been interest in the youngster from Serie A, with both Torino and Parma said to be interested in Poveda, while it was also reported that he was in attendance as Torino beat Bologna 1-0 on Sunday.

However, the latest reports would suggest that Leeds have won the race for his signature and the move could be finalised before the end of the week.