Leeds, Sheff Utd hold talks over move for Norwegian midfield star

Stabaek have confirmed that highly-rated midfielder Emil Bohinen is in talks over a potential move to Sheffield United and has also spoken to Leeds.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top young midfield talents to have come out of Norway in recent years, with several clubs vying for his signature.

The likes of Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard and Erling Braut Haaland are already playing in high-level European competition and according to Budstikka, Bohinen has spoken to the Blades and Marcelo Bielsa’s men about a move.

Bohinen is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lars Bohinen and it looks as if he could follow his father in swapping his homeland for England in the near future.

Stabaek’s general director Jon Tunold has confirmed that the youngster is training with Sheffield United ahead of a potential move, but that Leeds are still in the running for the player.

“He’s in the club to train with them. That’s why we are talking to the club and our player,” said Tunold.

“It’s totally impossible to say. The football world is very unpredictable when it comes transfers. There is interest around several of our players. I cannot comment on whether Emil Bohinen has received a bid.”

Meanwhile, Leeds are at the head of the queue to sign Rhian Brewster on loan in January, according to former Whites striker Noel Whelan.

The 19-year-old was expected to force his way into the first-team reckoning this season, but his chances have been few and far between and he is being touted for a temporary move next month to give him game time.

Goal report that Jurgen Klopp has decided that allowing Brewster and Curtis Jones to leave on loan in the winter window would be the best option to further their development.

With Liverpool to meet with at least three clubs including Swansea and Leeds over the coming weekend to discuss the potential January exits.

Leeds are not expected to be too busy in the transfer window, however they may well be open to the signing of Brewster to supplement their forward options with Jack Clarke expected to return to Spurs early.

And Whelan says Leeds are an attractive option for young players due to Bielsa’s methods. Read more…