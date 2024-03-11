Leeds United have been given a major lift in their quest to turn Joe Rodon’s loan at Elland Road into a permanent deal sources have told TEAMtalk and following Daniel Levy being given some strong advise over his sale.

The 26-year-old joined the Championship promotion hopefuls at the start of the season after being told he has no prospects of playing first-team football under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. And having had something of a nomadic career so far, the move to West Yorkshire has already proved a hugely-successful one for both Rodon and Leeds.

Indeed, Rodon has made himself an immovable object on the Whites’ teamsheet, proving an absolute revelation in the heart of their defence and forming an outstanding understanding alongside international teammate Ethan Ampadu.

That partnership has seen Leeds embark on an incredible run of form that has seen them chop Leicester’s 17-point advantage over them to just three points.

Having won 11 of their 12 league games of 2024 so far, Leeds have conceded just three goals this year – just one from open play – and have the chance to go top of the table on Sunday when they host Millwall at Elland Road. Leicester’s focus next weekend is on their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

As a result of Leeds’ and Rodon’s glowing form, calls to turn his loan move to Leeds into a permanent deal have intensified in recent weeks.

The move that took the 37-times capped Wales international to Elland Road did not contain an option to buy.

Leeds given double lift in Joe Rodon transer chase

Given his form this season, demand for Rodon’s services has never been higher with the player attracting attention from a number of clubs already ahead of the summer window and from some whom are currently Premier League sides.

However, sources close to the player have confirmed to TEAMtalk that making the move permanent to Elland Road is something the player is strongly considering and very much open to regardless of whether Leeds’ push for promotion is successful or not.

To that end and with the player’s deal due to expire in summer 2025, Leeds have been advised that a figure in the region of £12m to £15m will be enough to convince Tottenham to cash in.

Furthermore, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has have been advised to learn from past mistakes and cash in on the player next season and not try and hold out for a better deal.

Speaking to Tottenham News, John Wenham, a former football finance expert, believes Levy needs to cash in.

He said: “Tottenham’s decision to sell Rodon this summer will be down to whether or not Levy has learned from his past mistakes. Do Spurs want to actually continue with this rebuild or do they want to dig their heels in and try and get more money for Rodon?

“I think they would be doing well to receive a fee of anywhere between £10-13m, and should just accept any deal in this range.

“It is a far higher fee than they would have got last summer after Rodon’s unsuccessful loan spell in France with Stade Rennais FC.”

Farke a massive fan of Rodon and Ampadu

With Ampadu having arrived in a £7m move from Chelsea last summer, Leeds could land a quality and permanent central defensive pairing for a modest and combined £20m if they manage to tie Rodon down for the fee being bandied about.

That would be music to boss Daniel Farke’s ears, who has been quick to praise the pair and having suggested after Friday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday that the pair do not get the credit they deserve.

“Yes, they deserve to be more in the spotlight,” Farke insisted after Ampadu’s Man of the Match display. “They were outstanding today. We had one or two weaknesses in the positioning in front of them or next to them, but they won each and every crucial duel.”

Hailing their understanding together and leadership, Farke added: “They were always switched on, each and every cross, against the ball and also in possession, how they initiated and when they started our attacks also, they nearly found always the perfect moment.

“Apart from one or two passes perhaps, but in addition to that, also, the leadership, the soft skills, the maturity.”

Farke added: “This (leadership), for me, [is] outstanding, especially for two players who were, let’s be honest, not there with much football in the last years.

“To show this leadership, for such a big club like Leeds United, is quite impressive and they deserve today all the praise and all the spotlight.

“I’m pretty, pretty happy with them.”

Ampadu’s move to centre-half has freed up a place in midfield for Ilia Gruev who has also been outstanding alongside Glen Kamara, with another midfield prospect, Archie Gray, continuing to shine as right-back.

