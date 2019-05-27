Leeds sources deny rumours of Qatar-led summer takeover bid

Sources at Leeds United have reportedly poured cold water on rumours that Andrea Radrizzani is considering selling a major stake in the club to Qatar.

Reports from The Financial Times revealed on Sunday that Qatar Sports Investments have decided to invest in an English football club, and had identified Leeds as a target.

QSI are the group that own a controlling stake in Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain who they bought back in 2012, but their inability to reach the Champions League final has apparently left them frustrated.

Meanwhile, Radrizzani acquired 100% of Leeds from Massimo Cellino back in 2017, but sold shares to NFL team the San Francisco 49ers for a fee of £11m.

Despite Leeds facing financial pressures as they look to launch another bid for promotion to the Premier League next season, sources close to Radrizzani have apparently told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the Italian has no plans to give up his majority stake.

Marcelo Bielsa finished third in the Championship table with Leeds but lost in the Play-Off semi-finals against Derby County.