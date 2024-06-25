The chances of Archie Gray departing Leeds United this summer has been revealed, though talk of a cut-price move away can be nipped in the bud and with one club well advanced over Manchester City and Tottenham in the transfer race, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The teenage star enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at Elland Road, making 52 appearances across all competitions and having made his debut on the first day of the season at home to Cardiff. But despite Gray’s best efforts, he was unable to help Daniel Farke’s side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking as they suffered double promotion heartache, which has resigned Leeds United to at least one more season of second-tier football.

As a result of their promotion miss, the Whites will once again be forced to cut their cloth accordingly as they prepare for the new season and assembling a squad they hope can once again challenge, while also ensuring they stay within their financial means.

To that, sales will be a necessity with chairman Paraag Marathe admitting just days after their play-off final misery that the club will likely be forced to accept offers on some of their most in-demand stars.

And similar to last season, following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, a plethora of top stars will likely move on, though the level of transition and change this summer is unlikely to be as drastic as it was 12 months ago.

Nonetheless, Leeds do face a battle to retain the services of Gray, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville this summer. All three stars find themselves in demand and with no shortage of clubs looking to pluck them away from Elland Road.

Archie Gray: Chase for Leeds United star down to three clubs

Of that trio, TEAMtalk understands the player most at risk of departing is Dutch winger Summerville, who was crowned the Championship’s Player of the Year. And having scored 21 goals and added 10 assists from 49 appearances, the Whites will be hopeful of landing a sizeable fee of around £30m for the 22-year-old.

However, interest too is strong in Gray. Now 18, the homegrown star thrived in both midfield and right-back roles over the season, also seeing himself rewarded with a call-up to the England Under-21s squad and mentioned already as a future senior international by Gareth Southgate.

As a reward for the magnificent strides he has made over the last 12 months, Leeds rewarded Gray with a new deal at Elland Road back in January, with the extended arrangement taking him through to summer 2028.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the player and the entourage around him, including his father – the former Leeds winger Andy Gray – as well as his agent Hayden Evans, are in no hurry to secure a transfer away any time soon. They believe his career is currently well served at Elland Road, with his game developing nicely and with the player having the total trust and belief of Farke.

That’s not to say, however, that a move is totally out of the question.

And interest in Gray from Borussia Dortmund – as exclusively first revealed by TEAMtalk way back in November – is indeed genuine and a concrete approach from them would give Gray something serious to think about.

His family are well aware that BVB also have a stellar reputation for developing young talent, and having witnessed how they have helped turbo-charge the the careers of Jadon Sancho and more recently, Jude Bellingham, they know it would be folly to ignore their overtures were a concrete move to be made.

Leeds stance on sale revealed

Indeed, their interest in the player would put them ahead of both Manchester City and Tottenham in the chase for the teenage star. The Premier League duo have emerged from a strong plethora of sides tracking Gray to become the teams most capable of luring him away.

However, Gray’s game-time could well be limited by moving to either Premier League side, with the stalling career of one of Gray’s inspirations, former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, serving as a warning to the player.

A potential move to Spurs would also carry with it similar concerns.

However, Leeds are also aware that both sides could likely outbid the Bundesliga side and potentially sweeten a potential deal. Leeds, for example, do have a strong interest in turning Joe Rodon’s successful loan last season into a permanent arrangement and they could use the Wales defender as a potential makeweight in any such deal. Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is another possible pawn who may be used as part of a transfer.

Whatever the future holds for Gray, and we can reveal the Leeds stance is that they would rather sell other players first before considering the sale of Gray, it can also be confirmed that talk of a cut-price move is completely wide of the mark.

Reports in Germany have suggested a cut-price fee in the region of €25m (£21.1m) could be enough to tempt Leeds into his sale.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm it would take a fee far greater than that for Leeds to consider his sale with the player’s valuation already far in excess of that and with the player having the potential to one day be worth a far more significant fee.