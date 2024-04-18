Bayern Munich have joined top suitors Liverpool and a plethora of other sides tracking Leeds United star Archie Gray, but TEAMtalk can reveal why the Whites are not worried about losing their young star – even if they miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side positioned themselves into a position of serious strength after embarking on a unbelievable run of 13 wins from 15 games over the start of 2024 to catapult themselves from fourth to the top of the Championship table. And while Leeds United‘s form was unmatched by any side across all of Europe’s major five leagues, the international break appears to have since disrupted their rhythm.

Indeed, a terrible loss of form has seen Leeds take just five points from their last five games, and they suffered the crushing disappointment of a 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn – their first loss at Elland Road all season – last time out.

And while they have still collected an impressive 87 points from their 43 games, they are still far from guaranteed a place back in the Premier League given they currently sit third and are embroiled in an unprecedented four-way fight for the two automatic promotion spots on offer.

Should they miss out on the top two, Leeds would have the opportunity to go again in the play-offs, though as their fans will remind you, the club does not have a good track record when it comes to those tension-filled games.

Leeds star attracting £50m interest, incl Bayern Munich

Were they to miss out on promotion, it would come as a crushing blow for the club after a season that has promised so much. It would also leave the Whites at risk of losing some of their star talents, who have really come to the fore under Farke this season.

And while much of the headlines have been grabbed by EFL Player of the Season, Crysencio Summerville, Leeds’ most saleable asset is teenage star Gray.

Indeed, during a staggering breakthrough season for the 18-year-old, Gray has made 46 appearances across all competitions, been capped by England Under-21s – even being touted for a place in the senior squad by Gareth Southgate – and been crowned the EFL’s Young Player of the Year, as well as Apprentice of the Year too.

Starting out the campaign as a midfielder, Gray made the switch to right-back over the autumn and has not looked back since, pulling off a succession of mature displays that have earned admiring glances from some of the biggest sides around.

To that end, the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Man City and Real Madrid have all been linked, though TEAMtalk can reveal the strongest interest has actually come from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

However, this week a new name has entered the running in the form of Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich, who are also reportedly admirers of the 18-year-old.

Providing an update on that situation, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed on X, formerly Twitter: “The club is monitoring the development of the 18 y/o top-talent from Leeds.

“Bayern knows about his quality. However, it’s not a hot topic. There is also no contact between Bayern and the player’s management.

“Gray, key player for #LUFC. Contract valid until 2028.”

Leeds stance on Archie Gray summer sale revealed

Having tied Gray down to a new deal, Leeds will look to offer Gray a further payrise this summer if promoted to the Premier League. Currently on a package worth £10,000 a week, Leeds could offer four-times that much as a reward for his growing importance to the club.

However, even if not promoted to the Premier League, Leeds do not have too much reason to fear the loss of Gray, TEAMtalk can reveal.

His agent Hayden Evans, overseen by his father Andy Gray, who used to play for Leeds, would not agitate for a move this summer, even if the Whites remain the second tier.

Having seen Gray become one of the first names on the teamsheet, they are more than content with Gray’s development and believe he is best served by remaining at Elland Road for the time being at least.

IN DEPTH ~ Archie Gray: Why Leeds United have a future £100m player on their hands

Leeds’ decision to extend his stay to 2028 – and potentially even reward him with another new deal this summer – underlines his importance to the cause. And with time on his side, they know the player has years ahead of him in the game before contemplating any kind of move away, especially to a club where his development – and first-team opportunities – could be stunted somewhat.

The Whites, for their part, would not be willing to sell this summer either. And while Gray is seen as a £50m commodity now, they believe his value is only getting to grow if and when the club returns to the Premier League.

And with the player’s younger brother Harry potentially expected to challenge for a first-team place in the next 18 months to two years, there is a hope that Leeds could see the siblings lining up alongside one another in the not-too-distant future.