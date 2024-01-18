Leeds star now ‘expected’ to join West Ham in stunning twist; Farke eyes forgotten Burnley man as replacement

Leeds United reportedly ‘expect’ Wilfried Gnonto to join a Premier League club this month and the Whites have already lined up a replacement.

The Italy international was heavily linked with a move to Everton in the summer but Leeds refused to sell him at the time, despite receiving multiple bids.

Gnonto has struggled in the Championship this season, netting just one goal in 21 appearances so far – failing to build on some good performances last term.

This has not deterred his Premier League suitors, however, and a fresh report has claimed that West Ham remain in the mix for his signature.

According to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds ‘expect’ Gnonto to join West Ham this month, and have identified a Burnley winger as his ideal replacement.

“Leeds are expecting a (likely) sale of Wilfried Gnonto to West Ham United before the end of the window,” Tavolieri wrote on X.

“Manuel Benson is their priority target as a replacement. [Talks] open and still moving until the end for the Belgian winger of Burnley!”

Leeds eye move for Burnley’s Manuel Benson

Leeds are looking to bolster their squad with several new faces this month as Daniel Farke looks to get his side promoted at the first time of asking.

The Yorkshire club currently sit in fourth place in the Championship table – seven points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town.

If they do lose Gnonto, a new winger will become a priority and Benson certainly has the potential to be a valuable addition.

He signed for Burnley in 2022 and played a key role in them winning the Championship title last season, netting 12 goals in 33 league appearances.

Benson has struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League and has been subsequently dropped from the Claret’s starting XI by Vincent Kompany.

The 26-year-old has played just 73 minutes of football in the PL this season and has been linked with a departure from Turf Moor for several weeks.

A move back to the Championship could, therefore, be the best thing for Benson’s career – but it isn’t clear at this stage whether Leeds want to sign him on loan or permanently.

Nevertheless, he is certainly a player for Leeds fans to keep an eye on should Gnonto join West Ham this month, as Tavolieri suggests.

