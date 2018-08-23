Leeds star rejects £5m Russia switch to fight for Elland Road place

A Leeds United favourite has reportedly rejected the chance to move to a Russian club in order to stay and fight for his place.

According to a report by Expressen, Pontus Jansson has decided against a switch to FC Krasnador after a bid was thought to have been accepted by the Championship club’s board.

It has been claimed that Leeds were happy to receive around £5.1million for the Sweden World Cup star, but the 27-year-old is determined to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

The defender has found himself on the bench in the opening weeks of the season as Leeds have made a blistering start to the new campaign under the Argentine.

Jansson found himself out of the team after a late return to pre-season following the World Cup and then suffered an injury to compound his woes.

However, the centre-back has emerged as a real cult hero at Elland Road and is still said to be happy at the club, despite his lack of starts so far this term.

 

 

