Key Leeds star confirms positive Covid-19 test; sets return date

Leeds star Rodrigo has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now isolate for 10 days before returning to training.

The Spain international made the announcement via his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon.

Rodrigo had initially missed out on Monday evening’s 4-1 loss to Leicester after being forced to isolate for being in contact with someone with the illness.

However, the 29-year-old has now made it clear he has contracted the virus after being with a family member who didn’t know they had it.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa had already stated the summer signing would miss Saturday’s Crystal Palace clash.

He will now target the clash with Arsenal on November 22 as a likely return date.

Rodrigo must isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test result before returning to training or matches. That would mean that he can train freely well before taking on Mikel Arteta’s men.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 after being in contact with a family member that had been infected without us knowing,” he said.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“As per the protocol, I will be self-isolating and will miss the game with Crystal Palace. Both my family and I feel great, we are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude.

“From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish national team as a supporter and I will be back on the pitch soon.

“Thank you for all those who have shown concern.”

Dallas taking the positives

Stuart Dallas admits Leeds have plenty to work on ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had made an impressive start to life back in the Premier League and could have moved third with a win over Leicester.

However, their progress was halted abruptly at Elland Road on Monday night. That’s after Brendan Rodgers’ streetwise Leicester ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners to go second themselves.

Northern Ireland international Dallas though is now looking ahead to the weekend.

“There are a lot of things we will take out of the game, ” he said. “We need to turn our attention to Crystal Palace on Saturday now.

“It’s always tough when you get beat. We gave ourselves an uphill task in the first half. It took us about 30 minutes to get into the game and at that point we were 2-0 down. It is very difficult then, especially playing a good side like Leicester.

“In the second half we got ourselves back into it and we controlled the game. But then they showed quality going forwards and hit us on the counter again.”