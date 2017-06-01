Leeds stay silent as Michael Laudrup rejects talks over vacancy

Former Swansea manager Michael Laudrup has rejected the chance to be interviewed over the Leeds vacancy, according to reports in his native Denmark.

The Whites are seeking their eighth new manager in the last three years with the popular Garry Monk quitting the club last week, despite the club triggering an extension to his current deal.

And it was reported on Wednesday how the club had opened talks with Aitor Karanka as they bid to fill the vacancy.

However, it seems the Spaniard isn’t the only contender to fill the Elland Road vacancy, and if reports are to be believed, the club’s new owner Andrea Radrizanni is also keen to discuss the role with the other candidates.

Former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri emerged as a contender for the role over the weekend, but reports have also indicated the Italian businessman has also reached out to Laudrup, who ironically, preceded Monk in the Swansea hotseat.

However, Laudrup, who is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC, has told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he has no interest in a move to West Yorkshire.

“The season has ended in various leagues, so there are now plenty of (loose) rumours for both players and coaches,” Laudrup said.

And when asked directly about the Leeds rumours, Laudrup insisted he planned to stay in Qatar.

“I have another year’s contract in Al Rayyan, and as I continue to thrive, I will complete it,” he added.

There has obviously been no comment from Leeds over the rumours linking them with any of the managerial candidates, but it is our understanding that former Middlesbrough boss remains their No 1 target.

We exclusively broke the news how Karanka was emerging as Leeds preferred option before Monk quit after the former Boro boss was given a personal endorsement by incoming director of football Victor Orta.