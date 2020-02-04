Leeds United are said to be keeping a close eye on SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch, should the club need to sign a replacement for Ben White at the end of the season.

White has been a standout performer for United this season, having joined in a season-long loan deal from Premier League Brighton.

Despite only signing him on loan, Leeds would surely look to make White’s move to Elland Road a permanent deal in the summer, though that would only be likely were the club to succeed in their aim to win promotion to the Premier League.

And in the event of failing to sign White permanently – something that could prove more difficult given that big-name suitors such as Liverpool and Chelsea are reported to be monitoring the defender’s progress – director of football Victor Orta is reported to have drawn up a list of would-be replacements.

And according to Sport Witness, Freiburg defender Koch is at the very top of their list of alternatives, with Orta curating several scouting reports about the 23-year-old’s suitability.

Koch has made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, and has also gone on to be capped twice by Germany, making his international debut in October last year.

However, if Leeds were to make a move for the Germany international, it would not be cheap with his valuation believed to be standing at at least £15million.

In fact, a deal for Koch could prove the cheaper option for the Whites after Brighton slapped a huge price tag on White following his success at Leeds.

Unted, however, look likely to face strong competition to sign Koch, with Tottenham said to be keen on signing the player.