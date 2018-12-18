Championship pacesetters Leeds have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Several reports in recent weeks have linked the 28-year-old with a switch to Elland Road, but the Yorkshire Evening Post states that Marcelo Bielsa is keen to get the deal done.

The former Nottingham Forest stopper is said to be keen on quitting St James’ Park after making just one appearance this season – ironically in a 3-1 defeat in the League Cup against his old club.

Darlow lost his place to Martin Dubravka back in February, following his arrival from Sparta Prague, and has been forced to watch on from the bench ever since – while a recent injury saw another Leeds target, Freddie Woodman, take his place among the substitutes.

The Elland Road club are after another stopper, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell their only fit senior goalkeeper after Jamal Blackman broke his leg last month.

Darlow is expected to recover from his elbow problem in time for a potential January switch to Yorkshire, with a loan move initially predicted.

However, Newcastle could offload Darlow permanently, and are looking to sell for around £4million.

