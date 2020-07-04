Leeds strengthen Championship promotion charge with win at Blackburn

Leeds United extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points thanks to a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side travelled to Ewood Park knowing they could open up a gap at the top, with West Brom not playing until Sunday.

And Leeds set themselves on the right course when Patrick Bamford gave them the opener just seven minutes in.

Kalvin Phillips doubled the advantage with a stunning free kick five minutes before half-time.

Blackburn pulled one back through Adam Armstrong just after the re-start with a free kick of his own, but Mateusz Klich restored Leeds’ two-goal cushion moments later.

The Whites held onto that lead to ensure they moved onto 78 points – four clear of West Brom in second and six ahead of Brentford in third.