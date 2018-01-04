Leeds strike deal for Japan star – but loan to sister club likely

Leeds United have agreed an undisclosed fee, believed to be £500,000, for Japan midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

The Gamba Osaka star will travel to West Yorkshire next week for a medical with a view to completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

The Whites have been chasing Ideguchi for some time and the move for the 21-year-old will end a six-month chase for the club’s director of football, Victor Orta.

Despite having won 10 caps for Japan, Ideguchi – who looks a good bet to feature for his country at the 2018 World Cup – will have to be loaned out upon signing his deal, with the player not yet qualifying for a work permit.

As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to the club’s sister club Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish Segunda Liga until the end of the season should the player pass his medical.

However, Leeds will hope that the player will secure a work permit for the 2018-19 season and can officially move to Elland Road some time in the summer.