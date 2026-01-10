Reports in Germany have confirmed Danilho Doekhi is expected to leave Union Berlin this month, though top suitors Leeds United now face competition for his signature from Aston Villa, with sources revealing how much a deal is expected to cost.

The Dutch defender has made a big name for himself in Germany, mainly owing to his prowess in front of goal, where his record as a defender has seen him score an impressive six times in 18 appearances this season. Aerially dominant, Doekhi has caught the eye with a string of fine displays for Union Berlin, who are currently eighth in the Bundesliga standings.

Now, into the final few months of his four-year deal, he signed when joining Union from Vitesse Arnhem in 2022.

With the player making clear he is keen to leave for a fresh challenge and won’t be extending his stay with the club, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk earlier this week that he is ‘very keen’ on a move to the Premier League, where Leeds United have already registered their interest.

Daniel Farke, a long-term admirer of the 6ft 3in defender, dating back to his days as Norwich manager, is making it a top priority this month to sign another centre-half, having recently reverted to a 3-5-2 system and seen his options dwindled by an ankle injury to Joe Rodon.

While Rodon returned more quickly than expected to action and despite the fact that Sebastiaan Bournauw deputised ably for the Wales international during draws with Liverpool and Manchester United, Farke is keen to ensure his side has better cover in the position.

With just a matter of months left on his deal, our sources can confirm that Doehki is a top target for the Whites this month.

However, while German outlet Kicker has backed up our claims that Leeds are keen, they also reveal the player is attracting attention from Aston Villa.

And it’s claimed that Unai Emery’s side, despite having Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings as central defensive options, are ready to launch a rival offer of their own.

Furthermore, Villa could have an ace up their sleeve with the player’s cousin, Lamare Bogarde, already part of Emery’s first-team squad at Villa Park.

How much will Doehki cost?

As we revealed, the capital club are in no position to rebuff offers for Doehki’s services this month, knowing a free transfer awaits at the season’s end.

With Union operating under a tight budget, the sale of Doehki has already been green-lit this month if the price is right.

Our sources understand that they are seeking a fee of around €13million (£11.3m, $15.1m) would be enough to get a deal done, though there is growing optimism at Leeds that this could drop further as the window progresses and pressure mounts on Union to cash in.

However, with Villa now ready to enter the running, Leeds may be forced to act quickly to get a deal done, potentially matching the asking price to ensure they are not beaten to the punch.

While no “official” bid has been lodged yet, clubs have spoken to Union to understand the conditions of a deal.

Leeds, for their part, are now ready to put their focus into bringing Doehki in and believe the addition of another centre-half is essential in their battle for points, which currently sees the Whites enjoying an eight-point margin to the drop zone and 18th-placed West Ham.

Bundesliga experts have also labelled the potential transfer a “no-brainer” for the Whites.

