Leeds take strong stance over Newcastle links to ‘best player’ – but Howe gets green light to sign unwanted Everton man

Newcastle United will meet strong resistance from Leeds United over a planned January approach for their star winger Crysencio Summerville TEAMtalk can reveal – but Eddie Howe will have more joy after reportedly learning that Everton are willing to sell a little-used defender.

The Magpies have endured a difficult season so far, with Newcastle losing seven of their last eight games in all competitions (eight if you count the penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup) that has seen the club crash out of two competitions and tumble down the Premier League table.

Their recent struggles are not entirely unexpected with their squad suffering a string of injuries that have left the club on its knees but also unfortunately seen speculation swirl over the future of Eddie Howe. To that end, Jose Mourinho has once again been linked with a move to Newcastle as Howe’s successor.

For the time being at least, Newcastle remain behind Howe, however, and funds will be provided for the popular 46-year-old to strengthen his squad in the January window.

Publicly, Newcastle are pushing the line that FFP restrictions will limit their spending this month. But behind the scenes, owners PIF are making funds available and there will be quite a push by the club to try and bring in some much-needed reinforcements with at least three new signings on their radar.

Per reports, Howe wants to strengthen his defence, midfield and attack, with Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips still the No 1 target to come into their engine room on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, Howe’s chances of adding Phillips’ former Leeds teammate, Summerville, to his mix have taken a significant blow.

READ MORE ~ Kalvin Phillips: London Prem pair join race for Man City outcast in new threat to Newcastle

Leeds refusing to listen to offers for Crysencio Summerville

Indeed, the winger – regularly branded their best player this season and one of their biggest assets – is in the form of his life at Elland Road, having contributed towards 18 goals (12 goals, six assists) from 23 Championship appearances so far this season.

That form has earmarked Summerville as a player of interest to several Premier League sides, including Aston Villa and Brighton, both of whom have been recently linked with moves.

However, it is Newcastle who have made the first move for the Netherlands Under-21 international, with the player represented by the same agency – American firm Wasserman – as boss Howe.

Indeed, Wasserman helped broker the deals that took both Lewis Hall and Harvey Barnes to Tyneside over the summer window. But their chances of a third swoop, this time for Summerville, will be very quickly vetoed, we understand, with Leeds making clear their ‘not for sale’ stance over the player.

The 22-year-old has become one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s teamsheet and is seen as vital to their promotion prospects over the second half of the season.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, and while they returned to winning ways on New Year’s Day with a 3-0 win over Birmingham, a difficult festive period has seen them slip some seven points behind Ipswich and four behind Southampton in the race for automatic promotion.

Summerville himself has no desire to move with any Newcastle approach likely to be given short shrift by both Leeds and the player himself.

Newcastle get approval to sign Everton defender

Better news is around the corner though for Newcastle after it was reported by Football Transfers that an approach for Ben Godfrey is likely to be accepted by Everton.

The centre-half has fallen down the pecking order under Sean Dyche this season, having been restricted to just two Premier League appearances, totalling just 91 minutes, all season.

Once seen as a possible transfer target for Manchester United, Godfrey is now reportedly free to leave for a fee as little as £9m this month. Contracted to 2025, Tottenham are also on his trail, though Ange Postecoglou’s side are believed to be prioritising other deals before Godfrey.

That now leaves Newcastle as his sole suitors and a bargain deal could well be struck, with the Toffees making it clear they will not stand in the 25-year-old’s way.

The former Norwich man, capped twice by England in 2021, can play at both centre-half or as a right-back and his versatility is seen as attractive to Howe as he looks to give his side more options in the wake of their grippling injury crisis.

Roma are also keen on Godfrey, but a move to Newcastle now looks likely to get the green light.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle contact Chelsea over midfielder move as Blues ‘disappointed’ with his season