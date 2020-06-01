Leeds are readying approaches to sign two exciting young stars should they secure promotion to the Premier League, reports have revealed.

Marcelo Bielsa’s table-toppers are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches to go ahead of the Championship’s resumption, which has finally been green-lighted for June 20.

And with the Whites looking a good bet to end their 16-year hiatus from the top flight, plans are well underway to strengthen Bielsa’s squad ahead of what would be an eagerly-awaited return to the promised land.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen on a deal to sign Argentine centre forward Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo. The 21-year-old has a £12million release clause in his contract for the Argentinian top-flight side, but with just over 12 months remaining on his deal, could be allowed to leave for slightly less than his current asking price.

As per the report, that has alerted both Leeds, West Brom and Roma to his situation, with Gaich – who has been capped by Argentina – so far rejecting all offers of a new deal.

Football Insider claim the player’s preference is to move to Italy, but the interest of his countryman Bielsa could yet convince him to join Leeds.

Gaich was also linked with Manchester United back in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side scrambled around trying to bring in a new striker late in the window.

United have just two senior strikers on their books in the shape of top scorer Patrick Bamford and January recruit Jean-Kevin Augustin; the latter of whom can turn his loan from RB Leipzig into a club-record £18million deal in the summer.

Noel Whelan, however, has warned United over turning Augustin’s loan into a permanent move after being unimpressed by what he has seen of the Frenchman so far during his brief time at Elland Road.

Leeds on trail of PSG teenager Balde

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta is also on the trail of rising central defender Thierno Balde.

The 17-year-old has been offered professional terms by PSG, after coming through their academy ranks, but is yet to sign on the dotted line and leaving the Ligue 1 giants exposed to potentially losing the youngster.

As per L’Equipe, both Leeds and Southampton have already expressed their interest in Balde, while there is also rivalry on the domestic front from St Etienne as they look to fill the void created by William Saliba’s departure to Arsenal.