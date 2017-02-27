Leeds target admits aim to breakthrough at Liverpool

Reported Leeds United target Ryan Kent has stated his ambitions to win a first-team place at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Kent has been with Liverpool since 2003, and made his first-team debut for the club in the FA Cup third-round draw with Exeter last January.

Since then, the player has spent time on loan at Coventry, while this term has been spent with Barnsley in the Championship, where the winger has really caught the eye.

So good have his performances been wit the Tykes that Kent has been tipped as a £2.5million target for Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds.

Kent, however, only has thoughts of making a regular breakthrough at Liverpool.

He expects to return to Anfield in the summer and “push forward for the first team”.

“The manager gave me my debut last year when I came back from Coventry and to see him giving out even more debuts this year and putting his trust in young players in big games is pivotal – it inspires you,” he told .

“Not many clubs are giving young players these opportunities, so that’s more inspiration for me to go back to Liverpool in the summer, work hard in pre-season, and push forward for the first team.”

Kent has scored two goals and assisted two in 33 Championship games for Barnsley, and he feels that he has learned from his spell with the side, who are currently in 10th place.

“I’m really enjoying my time here,” he said. “I’ve fitted into the team really well and I was given a great welcome here.

“It’s very exciting for me and a great experience to be playing in front of big crowds in big stadiums and it’s something I’m really relishing.

“I think it has helped my game playing in front of big crowds because I like to showcase my ability in front of crowds like that.”