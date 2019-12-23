Leeds target drops huge transfer hint following Bielsa compliments
Leeds target Andre Ayew has offered United fans a big transfer hint following his reaction to praise from Marcelo Bielsa at the weekend.
Leeds boss Bielsa complimented the Swansea City winger after a late Ayew goal at Luton earned the Swans a much needed win.
Ayew then gave Leeds fans reason to be optimistic when asked about Bielsa’s comments – dubbing the Leeds boss an “incredible manager.”
Speaking to Canal Plus, Ayew said: “I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say.”
Ayew played one season under Bielsa at Marseille – bagging 11 goals in 29 appearances – before moving to the Premier League to join Swansea.
Ayew has been in good form this season scoring nine league goals and assisting four times.
The Swansea man was keen to point out how happy he is in South Wales.
He added: “In terms of transfers. There will be more things that will be said, there have already been things that have been said.
“Like ‘he’s going there, he’s going there. He’s going to the Premier League, etc.’ I am not thinking about any of that. I am concentrating on what I have to do here.
“I receive so much love from the stadium, people, from the city, from the club, I am enjoying myself. I feel good.”
Ayew has been linked with a move to Elland Road following Bielsa’s disapproval of attacking pair Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.
Swansea boss Steve Cooper expects a lot of January interest over the Ghanaian international following his fine league form.
He said: “We’re going to get asked the question every single time.
“We know Andre can play higher than this level. But I can only go off what I see and that’s a player that’s giving more than 100 per cent.”
Meanwhile in the league, Leeds will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat since early October, having lost away to Fulham.
The Whites still have an eight point gap between themselves in second and the chasing promotion pack – as they welcome playoff hopefuls Preston to Elland Road on Boxing Day.