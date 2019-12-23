Leeds target Andre Ayew has offered United fans a big transfer hint following his reaction to praise from Marcelo Bielsa at the weekend.

Leeds boss Bielsa complimented the Swansea City winger after a late Ayew goal at Luton earned the Swans a much needed win.

Ayew then gave Leeds fans reason to be optimistic when asked about Bielsa’s comments – dubbing the Leeds boss an “incredible manager.”

Speaking to Canal Plus, Ayew said: “I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say.”

Ayew played one season under Bielsa at Marseille – bagging 11 goals in 29 appearances – before moving to the Premier League to join Swansea.

Ayew has been in good form this season scoring nine league goals and assisting four times.

The Swansea man was keen to point out how happy he is in South Wales.

He added: “In terms of transfers. There will be more things that will be said, there have already been things that have been said. “Like ‘he’s going there, he’s going there. He’s going to the Premier League, etc.’ I am not thinking about any of that. I am concentrating on what I have to do here. “I receive so much love from the stadium, people, from the city, from the club, I am enjoying myself. I feel good.”