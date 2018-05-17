Leeds target huge double swoop to spearhead promotion push

Leeds have made the signing of Abel Hernandez and former favourite Kyle Bartley their two top transfer priorities this summer as they look to mount a push for promotion next season.

Hull striker Hernandez is available on a Bosman free transfer after refusing the Tigers’ offer of a new deal to extend his four-year stay at the KCOM Stadium and Leeds feel the Uruguayan is the man to replace loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga in their starting line-up.

Hernandez, 27, suffered an Achilles tendon tear back early last season, but still managed eight goals in 10 appearances after making his return from injury in March.

It’s believed the club have already approached his agent to instigate talks.

The 27-times capped striker, who has also been targeted by Wolves should they fail to land loanee Benik Afobe in a permanent deal, would command wages in excess of Leeds’ current £15,000 a week ceiling. However, owner Andrea Radrizzani has already suggested at a softening of that stance this summer as Leeds look to push for a top six berth in 2019.

The Whites are also targeting Bartley, who enjoyed a successful pairing with Pontus Jansson while on loan in 2016-17.

Bartley, 26, was restricted to just five Premier League appearances for Swansea this season and Leeds hope to lure him back to Elland Road following the Swans’ relegation.

The player is best friends with Leeds star Luke Ayling, with the full-back already stating his intentions to ‘get in his ear’ about a return to Elland Road.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month, Ayling said: “I speak to him every day. I am going away with him twice this summer (to Vegas and Marbella). I’ll be in his ear, don’t you worry about that.”

Swansea are expected to seek a £6million fee for Bartley this summer, but will be wary about strengthening potential promotion rivals.

More from Planet Sport:

Ultimate guide to playing on clay courts: from fitness tips to best strings to use (Tennis365)

PlanetF1’s early 2018 season awards (PlanetF1)

Test your knowledge on the legendary Nick Faldo (Golf365)