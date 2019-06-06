Marcelo Bielsa has made Wolves attacker Helder Costa and young Brighton defender Ben White two of his top priorities for Leeds this summer, according to reports.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, but have already been installed as bookmakers’ favourites to go up next season after Bielsa was retained for another 12 months.

The club’s talismanic defender Pontus Jansson has already spoken of his determination to help United go one better next season, claiming the players Leeds will bring in will ensure the club will be better placed to get the job done next term.

And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa has already identified two of his top targets this summer in the shape of Costa and White.

Portuguese forward Costa cost Wolves a then club-record £13million when he signed from Benfica in summer 2017 but has found his first-team prospects limited since the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

His capture would represent a significant coup to Leeds and it’s claimed the club are ready to contact his agent Jorge Mendes to gauge whether the player would be interested in a move to Elland Road.

A permanent deal would be beyond Leeds’ reach, but the club would look to place themselves at the front of the queue should Wolves look to loan out the 25-year-old.

Bielsa is also known to be looking to strengthen his central defensive options, amid doubts over the futures of both Jansson, who has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, and Gaetano Berardi, who has been linked with a return to Italy this summer.

And it is Brighton’s 21-year-old defender White, whose name has again cropped up at Leeds. The centre-half was first mentioned as a target last summer, with Bielsa opting against a move at that time.

Leeds, however, have continued to monitor White, who finished last season on loan with Peterborough United in League One, having spent the entire previous season with Newport.

United are also looking to bring Jack Harrison back to the club from Manchester City. The 22-year-old spent the entire 2018/19 season at Elland Road and Leeds have already declared their intentions with Pep Guardiola’s side over a return to Yorkshire for the winger.

