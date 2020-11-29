Leeds line-up boss with amazing CV as long-term Bielsa replacement

Leeds United want to land Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as Marcelo Bielsa’s long-term successor at Elland Road, according to reports on Sunday.

Bielsa’s men continued their inconsistent start to the season with an impressive 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

That makes it four wins and four defeats in their 10 Premier League games so far this campaign.

But Leeds’ playing style has earned many plaudits, with Bielsa stamping his authority on their top-flight return.

However, plans are already afoot to consider who will eventually replace the acclaimed Argentine.

At the age of 65, it’s unclear whether Bielsa is already considering retirement. There is also speculation that he might fancy one last challenge elsewhere before calling it a day.

And a report in The Sun states that Leeds fancy Sevilla chief Lopetegui, with owner Andrea Radrizzani a big fan.

Lopetegui guided Sevilla to yet another Europa League title last season. The 54-year-old has rebuilt his reputation with the LaLiga side after a difficult spell.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The Spaniard lost just nine games as Porto boss and then went unbeaten in 20 games in charge of Spain.

However, he was acrimoniously axed just days before Spain’s 2018 World Cup campaign after agreeing to join Real Madrid.

Building back his reputation

Lopetegui’s time in charge at the Bernabeu was troubled, however, winning just six of his 14 games in charge before being sacked.

But under Lopetegui’s charge Sevilla have been superb, while there have been rumours he wants to manage in England.

That has seriously sparked Leeds’ interest, with his contract running out in 2022.

The hope is that the Elland Road outfit establish themselves as a Premier League force again and can the attract a top name when Bielsa does decide to call it a day.

Lopetegui would certainly be considered in that bracket. However, Leeds fans will not want to see the back of Bielsa just yet, with the tactician earning legendary status for he feats in West Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Leeds United winger Ian Poveda claims manager Marcelo Bielsa is making him a “more complete” player.