Leeds targeting swoop for £4m-rated Portsmouth defender

Leeds United are planning a summer approach to Portsmouth for the signing of defender Matt Clarke, according to a report.

The 22-year-old, who has featured in all 39 of Pompey’s League One outings this season, was also part of the team that overcame Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley last Sunday.

According to The Times, Leeds are interested in Clarke and believe it would be feasible to make an approach for the centre-back in the summer transfer window.

The newspaper says that any approach for Clarke – who is allegedly valued at £4m by Portsmouth – will not be affected by Portsmouth’s position at the end of the season.

Pompey insiders allegedly say that the defender will likely be a Championship player, regardless of whether the club achieve promotion to the second tier this term.

Clarke, whose stock has risen in the past two seasons, said that the rumours are a reflection of his improved performances.

“I’ve become accustomed to the transfer rumours in the past four windows,” the centre-back said. “I guess it means that I must be doing something right.”

Leeds suffered a huge blow earlier on Tuesday after it was revealed that left-back Barry Douglas will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Millwall.