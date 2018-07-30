Leeds tempted to re-sign Everton defender on loan

Leeds United are considering making another move for Everton defender Matthew Pennington, a player they had on loan last season, according to a report.

A report from the Liverpool Echo claim’s the Whites are not the only Championship side interested, with newly-promoted Wigan Athletic also keen.

Pennington signed a new three-year contract in May, keeping him at Goodison Park until the end of the 2021 season.

The Academy graduate has been a prominent figure in Marco Silva’s pre-season plans, featuring regularly in first team games, but looks set to spend another year out on loan to continue his development.

Wigan are believed to have made an enquiry to take the youngster on a short-tem deal, whereas Leeds’ interest is long-standing, after his season at Elland Road last year.