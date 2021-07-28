Leeds would be wise to dip into the market for a midfielder this summer despite the club and Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in a rarely seen man, says Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Leeds will be intent on doubling down on their impressive campaign last year by kicking on this season. The vast majority of their summer signings last season made a big impact at Elland Road, with Raphinha in particular catching the eye.

Not content to stand still, the Whites have been linked with a series of further additions 12 months on.

Jack Harrison has signed a permanent deal after three successful loan spells, while Junior Firpo is undoubtedly an upgrade at left-back.

A new goalkeeper to back up Illan Meslier is expected to arrive, but their most important addition could come in midfield.

Leeds are heavily reliant on the virtuoso displays of midfield talisman Kalvin Phillips. The club were frequently linked with lightening the load by signing Rodrigo De Paul. However, the Argentina international opted to join Atletico Madrid.

Should a new signing not be made, one player who could share the workload is Adam Forshaw.

I’m not crying, you are 🥲 Adam Forshaw on Instagram after making his return in the 23’s 3-2 win over Guiseley last night.#lufc #mot #alaw ⚪️🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/66lQKz46AV — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) July 28, 2021

The 29-year-old has not featured for the first-team for almost two years amid persistent injury issues. However, per the Athletic’s Leeds expert Phil Hay, he remains a favourite of Bielsa.

Forshaw recently returned to action in the club’s 3-2 friendly victory over Guiseley. And according to Hay, Leeds are ‘quietly confident’ he can make an impact this year.

Agbonlahor urges Leeds to ignore sentimental Forshaw tale

Whether Forshaw does make an impression, only time will tell. But Agbonlahor believes Leeds should remove the risk of relying on a player returning from a lengthy absence and go all-out to sign a new face.

“He [Forshaw] could be given a chance to show what he can do,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But if you’ve not been playing for so long in the Premier League you need to be bang at it. You’ve seen what it’s like, every game is losable.

“I’m sure he’ll be given a chance but I don’t see Leeds relying on him, I’m sure they’ll bring in more players who have been playing more regularly. The pre-season games will be a big indication.”

