Leeds tipped to come in with big bid to sign Turkey star before Euro 2020

Leeds United are working on a deal to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan, who they reportedly want to sign before his involvement with Turkey at Euro 2020.

Leeds have enjoyed a superb first season back in the Premier League despite their surprise recent defeat to Brighton. Doubts over the viability of Bielsa’s system in the top flight have been firmly put to bed. Furthermore, the club retain an outside hope of securing European football through finishing in seventh position.

Nevertheless, the club’s hierarchy retain ambitions of guiding the club into the upper echelons of the league. To do so, two vital aims must be accomplished.

Firstly, Bielsa must be signed to a contract extension at the club’s managerial helm. Bielsa often signs contracts year-to-year, but Leeds’ majority owner – Andrea Radrizzani – recently gave a positive update on how negotiations are faring.

The second aim will be to oversee another successful transfer window.

To that end, Leeds will priortise on strengthening their midfield and also signing a top-class left-back.

The need for cover in central midfield is obvious. The Whites, despite their fine return to the Premier League, often struggle during Kalvin Phillips’ absence. That was once again illustrated by their defeat at the AMEX over the weekend.

Now, according to reports in Turkey, Leeds lead the chase for Fenebahce star Tufan. The 26-year-old mainly operates as a midfielder, but is able to cover as a right-back or right-winger.

Tufan has been mentioned as a potential target for Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Brom in the past.

However, Fotomac are reporting that Leeds have emerged as top contenders for his signature.

Tufan has scored five goals and created nine more from 34 Super Lig appearances this season. He’s also a regular for Turkey.

He’s contracted to Fener until summer 2023, so signing him is unlikely to come cheap.

Indeed, the article claims Fenerbahce value Tufan in the €20m (£17m bracket). They state Bielsa wants to secure his signing before his involvement at Euro 2020, which could highlight his abilities to more suitiors.

Furthermore, they claim [via Sport Witness] director of football Victor Orta is set to ‘knock on Fenerbahce’s door’ with a ‘high offer’ once the season ends.

Leeds also keen to on Noa Lang

United are also reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge loan star Noa Lang during the summer window.

The 21-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his displays at Jan Breydel Stadium. While technically still on the books at Dutch giants Ajax, he has agreed to join Blauw-Zwart on a permanent basis this summer. However, according to The Telegraph, the winger has hinted he is open to another immediate move if the right offer comes along.

And that offer might come from Elland Road, with Bielsa reportedly an admirer. Lang came up through the Ajax youth ranks before making his senior debut in December 2019.

However, his career has really taken off after his move to Brugge this season. Lang has 15 goals from 25 Belgian First Division A appearances. The Rotterdam-born wide man will make a permanent move for £5.4m at the start of July.

But that might not be the end of the story, with the Whites seemingly ready to pounce. The Telegraph are reporting that the Yorkshire outfit are willing to part with €20m (£17m) to secure his signature.

That would make Brugge a nice profit while a move to the Premier League outfit would boost Noa’s wages.

