Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, seen next to Federico Chiesa, has been linked with Leeds

Leeds United are being tipped as a summer landing spot for unwanted Liverpool star Harvey Elliott this summer, though the word from an Elland Road insider has revealed the truths on such a move coming to fruition.

The 2025/26 season will be one to forget for Elliott. The player had the football world at his feet last summer, having helped England Under-21s retain the UEFA European Championships and having been crowned player of the tournament, the Liverpool star found himself in high demand for a summer move.

He ultimately chose Aston Villa, joining the Villans on a season-long loan with an obligation to turn the move into a permanent £35m (€40m, $46m) deal if he appeared in 10 games.

However, Unai Emery quickly revealed Elliott was not a player he fancied, suggesting his signing was agreed to against his will and with Villa even holding talks with cancelling the arrangement with Liverpool ahead of the January window.

But when Liverpool blocked that approach, insisting Elliott was their player, Villa made it clear that Elliott would be used sporadically and they would not reach the trigger point to turn the move into a permanent arrangement.

As a result, Elliott has been left in limbo, instead having to stay professional and make-do with a bit-part role – a criminally frustrating waste of a season for the star.

But hope springs eternal and Elliott’s agent has been working on finding salvation, in the form of a new club, this summer.

In the intervening months, the 23-year-old has been strongly linked with Leeds, and now, former Premier League scout Bryan King has told MOTLeedsnews that he thinks the move could be a goer.

“I didn’t think he was an Aston Villa-type player anyway,” King said.

“He’ll go back to Liverpool, and I imagine he’ll be sold in the summer. There will be clubs that want him and will be suited to him more than others.

“Leeds is the sort of place that he would feel at ease. He could end up there for sure.”

Despite that claim, an Elland Road insider has serious doubts such a move will come to fruition…

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Leeds chances of Harvey Elliott move assessed by insider

Indeed, while sources can confirm Elliott has no way back at Anfield and with both the club and his agent actively exploring a fresh move for the 23-year-old, a move to Elland Road would tick plenty of boxes.

To that end, according to BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, the Whites have no plans to bring in the Liverpool outcast to Elland Road.

Admitting Elliott would be a ‘decent’ signing for Leeds, and he would improve the quality of their squad. Pope expects their focus to be shifted elsewhere.

‘His ability, as testified by Emery, is not in question and the England Under-21 international has time on his side to keep improving,’ Pope began.

‘But Leeds United’s priorities would appear to lie elsewhere this summer. A top-class goalkeeper and a striker – bearing in mind they were prepared to spend a similar amount to Elliot’s valuation on Wolves’ forward Jorgen Strand Larsen before his move to Crystal Palace – is where I would expect to see the bulk of a transfer kitty spent.’

Asked again about midfield additions, Pope believes that is one area of the field in which Leeds are well-stocked.

‘I say that because the midfield is where United have a lot of resources with Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach contracted until 2029 and Ao Tanaka until 2028.

‘I believe Elliott would enhance the squad as it stands, in my opinion, but at this stage it is a hypothetical question as to whether he is under consideration with Leeds’ Premier League status needing securing.’

Leeds priorities named as first summer signing nears – Exclusive

As revealed on TEAMtalk earlier this year, Leeds will have three priority positions this summer: a new striker to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a new No.1 goalkeeper and a left-sided centre-half to provide cover and competition for Pascal Struijk.

On the subject of the latter, we exclusively revealed earlier on Wednesday that Leeds are confident of securing their first summer signing with a £26m star ‘keen on move’ to Elland Road after positive talks.

We also exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Leeds have optimism that Ethan Ampadu will soon commit to a new deal at Elland Road.

The Whites captain, out of contract in summer 2027, will be offered a sizeable pay-rise to stay at the club, and there is already a strong optimism that an agreement can be reached.

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