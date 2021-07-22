Leeds to confirm £1.2m signing on Thursday as Leif Davis deal collapses

Leeds United will complete the signing of Lewis Bate on Thursday with the Whites paying Chelsea just £1.2m for the midfield prospect.

It was reported recently that Bate was looking likely to leave Chelsea in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere. According to the Daily Mail, he has been attracting interest from Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton. The situation has developed quickly with Leeds quickly striking a deal.

As per The Athletic, Leeds have struck a deal worth £1.2m for the 18-year-old. He travelled north to West Yorkshire on Wednesday and has seemingly already passed a medical.

Chelsea have included a significant sell-on clause as part of the deal, while add-ons are included as part of the package.

Bate is expected to be presented as a Leeds player later on Thursday. He will initially hook up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23s.

Bate will become the fifth new signing of the summer for Leeds. They have also brought in teenage talents Amari Miller and Sean McGurk, as well as making Jack Harrison’s move from Manchester City permanent and capturing Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

Bate failed to make his senior debut for Chelsea, but has featured regularly at under-23 level.

With his contract in its final year, Chelsea were keen to move him on. Now the player will hope to make that step-up under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

Leif Davis deal collapses

Meanwhile, Leif Davis’ hopes of joining Bournemouth on a season’s loan are over, according to a report.

The left-back has been in talks with the Cherries over a season-long spell in the second tier to gain him more experience.

Talks had reached an advanced stage with the 21-year-old – highly-rated by Bielsa – spending the season under Scott Parker.

However, a Leeds source has told Football Insider that the plug has now been pulled on Davis’ loan switch.

And it seems there is little chance of the deal being resurrected before Bournemouth’s opener v West Brom on August 6.

Leeds will likely look elsewhere for a loan move for Davis. Bielsa wants him playing regular football to continue his development.

He has played a bit-part role at Leeds, featuring just four times last season.

