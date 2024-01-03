Leeds to land Chelsea star and new keeper in stunning double swoop but cult hero could join rivals

Chelsea have recalled Andrey Santos from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest after playing just seven minutes in the Premier League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino hoped that the talented 19-year-old would gain some valuable experience at the City Ground, but that ultimately did not prove to be the case.

Chelsea are expected to loan Santos out again this month as it is unlikely he would be used in their starting XI.

Now, reports suggest that Leeds could pounce on this opportunity, as Daniel Farke aims to strengthen his squad as he eyes promotion to the Premier League.

That is according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who names Leeds as a potential destination for Santos.

“Crystal Palace are interested in Santos and there are Championship clubs as well.

“Ipswich may be one to watch and I think that Leeds are still in the market. Even though they made some replacements they lost Weston McKennie and there could be a window of opportunity there.

“Don’t be surprised if we see some movement with Santos and some Championship clubs,” Jacobs said.

Leeds line up move for new goalkeeper

Santos is not the only player Leeds are considering a move for this month.

It’s thought that Farke is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Illan Meslier and reports from Italy state that the Whites are eying Spezia star Bartlomiej Drągowski.

The Poland international has kept three clean sheets and conceded 22 goals from 14 games this season.

He hasn’t made an appearance since November as Spezia boss Luca D’Angelo has favoured Jeroen Zoet ahead of the 26-year-old.

It’s claimed that the shot-stopper is ‘likely to leave’ with Leeds and Hull City at the front of the queue for his signature.

Clubs from LaLiga and Ligue 1 are also interested, however, so Farke and co have a fight on their hands to get their top keeper target.

Luke Ayling targeted by Middlesbrough

We could also see players depart Elland Road as well as new signings arriving at Leeds and Sky Sports report that Luke Ayling is being targeted by Championship rivals Middlesborough.

Ayling, who has played for the Whites for the last seven years, has fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

Farke is reportedly willing to part ways with the full-back for the right price. The 32-year-old could bring some much-needed experience to the Middlesbrough dressing room.

It will be interesting to see if the Riversiders launch a concrete offer for Ayling in the coming days, as Sky Sports suggest.

