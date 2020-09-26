Leeds United are close to agreeing a deal to bring flying Utrecht winger Gyrano Kerk to Elland Road, according to reports.

The news comes from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. They describe him as “lightning fast” and the “assist king”.

Kerk’s numbers are certainly impressive. In 30 matches last season, the Dutch striker bagged 11 goals and provided 12 assists.

He was particularly potent at the end of the campaign, scoring five times in his final eight games before the season was curtailed early due to COVID-19.

That helped Utrecht finish in sixth place.

Those eye-catching displays have caught the eye of several European clubs.

The two named by De Telegraaf are Serie A duo Cagliari and Verona.

It’s reported that Cagliari wanted to pay a maximum of €7million (£6.3m). However, Utrecht are looking for around €10m for the Dutchman.

And it appears that Leeds are the club willing to pay it and an agreement is close.

Kerk is a product of the youth system at FC Utrecht. He’s scored 57 goals in 151 games in Dutch football.

Kerk could be more likely option than James

Leeds have also been linked again recently with Manchester United’s Daniel James.

The Whites almost snapped up the Welsh winger on deadline day in 2019.

However, Swansea held out and sold him to the Reds Devils shortly after for almost double the price.

James got off to a superb start at Old Trafford with three goals in his first four games.

But since then his career at Man Utd has stalled.

Any possible deal for James could be dependent on whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manages to land main target Jadon Sancho. That would knock James even further down the pecking order.

If so, some reports have suggested that Leeds could sign James on a season-long loan before trying to land him on a permanent deal for around £15m.

The Manchester Evening News have contradicted that story, saying Solskjaer wants the youngster to say.

If so, the Kerk story makes plenty of sense with Bielsa now looking elsewhere.

Leeds are also planning another raid on the Dutch Eredivisie. They’ve targeted midfield man Teun Koopmeiners from Utrecht.