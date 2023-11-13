Leeds to land seven-figure British transfer record sum as Man City deal agreed for academy sensation

Leeds United will reportedly receive a British record transfer fee for a 15-year-old when a top Elland Road academy star joins Manchester City in the near future.

Teenage sensation Finlay Gorman has been making headlines in recent weeks after videos of his ridiculous talent went viral, and it’s not taken City long to try and snatch a deal for the youngster.

The news, which was first reported by The Athletic, once again indicates the issues clubs outside of the Premier League have in keeping talent that they have nurtured.

Indeed, while Leeds have tried to use Liverpool target Archie Gray’s accent to the first team to try and show Gorman that he can still have a big future at the club, it appears that City’s blockbusting offer has left them little choice but to accept.

Having visited City’s training complex, Gorman has now opted to take the leap and navigate through City’s academy riches for a path to first-team football.

At this stage, Gorman would not be eligible to sign professional terms with Leeds until September 2025 when he is 17, leaving him free before then to develop where he decides is best for him.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

Leeds to pocket record sum for Gorman

There will at least be significant consolation for Daniel Farke’s men in the form of a reported seven-figure sum. Indeed, the figure is said to be a British record for a 15-year-old.

Numerous clauses are also expected to be included in the deal, meaning Leeds could be boosted by further payments down the line – if and when Gorman breaks into the first-team picture at City.

While the deal has not yet been finalised, all parties expect it to go through at some point in the very near future.

14 year-old Leeds United & England youth international Finlay Gorman is a name to remember 🌟 Playing up with the U16 & U18s… He’s bagged 20 G+A in just 9 games so far this season 🤯 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/zhPJwrFIH8 — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) September 5, 2023

The news will be even more galling for the west Yorkshire outfit given their impressive push to bounce straight back into the Premier League after relegation last season.

Farke’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, having won six of their last seven games, although they still find themselves eight points behind Ipswich and leaders Leicester City.

Leeds are back in action November 24 when they head to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United for a Friday night kick-off.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Blackburn and Derby thunder into race for EFL hotshot chased by Leeds, Sunderland