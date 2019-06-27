Leeds are hoping to soon make a double splash in the transfer market as deals for two of their winger targets inch closer towards the finish line.

The Whites are believed to have submitted a £1m approach to Manchester City to borrow Jack Harrison for a second season-long loan – and a move is expected to be tied up by early next week.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa made it clear from the end of last season he was keen to have the winger back at Thorp Arch for the subsequent campaign after impressing in 2018/19.

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances under Bielsa last term, scoring four goals, and is known to be excited about working with the Argentinian again after such faith was shown in him.

And there is now a reported optimism in the Leeds camp that a deal will soon be concluded to bring the former New York City FC winger back to Elland Road and in time to link up again with the Whites for a second season.

And while Harrison is likely to be Leeds’ first signing of the transfer window, they will hope to follow it up with a second soon after, with the Daily Mail reporting Leeds are readying an approach to Wolves for long-term target Helder Costa. The Portuguese forward was a key component in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side during their promotion to the Premier League, but slipped out of favour last season and the club are seemingly ready to listen to offers for the player. It’s understood that Leeds are ready to submit a bid to sign Costa on loan, with Bielsa’s side hoping that proves successful despite links to the player from Aston Villa. Costa, who returned to training with Wolves on Thursday, is understood to be keen to make the move to Elland Road, where he would be afforded regular football. He already follows the club and a number of their players on Instagram. Leeds will reportedly lodge their bid to sign Wolves on a season’s loan in the coming days and believe he could be a key addition to their squad with Jack Clarke seemingly on the brink of a move to Tottenham and leaving Bielsa and Orta with a hole to fill in their squad. Costa is likely to hold talks with Santo in the coming days to see if he figures in his plans and in light of the interest from Leeds.

