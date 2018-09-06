Leeds are reportedly lining up a £5million January move for in-form Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 26-year-old Senegal frontman has scored 18 goals in 21 appearances for the Super Lig club and was linked with a switch to Elland Road over the summer.

Indeed, a number of British clubs were keen to sign the 26-year-old but Turkish Football claims that Leeds were in talks with representatives of the player, who was understood to be valued at a bargain £3.6million.

However, any chance of a move to the Championship side were ruined after it emerged that Diagne did not have the required work permit to play in England.

Since then, the attacker has seen his stock rise – having scored 6 goals in 4 Super Lig games so far this season.

Leeds are looking to build on what has been an impressive start to the new campaign under Marcelo Bielsa, with the Elland Road outfit currently sitting top of the table on goal difference from Middlesbrough.

The Whites travel to Millwall in nine days’ time as their Championship campaign continues – but it seems Leeds are already casting their mind ahead to the January transfer window.

