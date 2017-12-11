Leeds land £500,000 Japan star – but permit issues delay arrival

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

The Whites have been chasing the Japan midfielder for a number of months and the Yorkshire Evening Post claims a deal has now been struck to make Ideguchi a Leeds player in January.

However, Ideguchi falls short on FA rules on overseas players and will be denied a work permit to move to England immediately.

As such, Leeds plan to loan him out to a European suitor, with the 21-year-old’s international appearances for Japan failing to meet the quota set by the lawmakers.

However, Leeds will hope that the player will secure a work permit for the 2018-19 season and can officially move to Elland Road some time in the summer.

Leeds have been chasing Ideguchi for some time and it is reported they will pay around £500,000 plus add-ons for the midfielder.

Speaking earlier this year about his potential move, Ideguchi said: “I think this is a place where I can learn and improve as a player.

“There are opinions that it is better to wait six months (until after the World Cup) but I want to go there without being influenced by people’s opinions.”