Leeds set for bumper summer window if they achieve promotion

Leeds United could spend up to £45million in the summer transfer window if they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

After a shaky start to 2020, the Whites have now won consecutive games to get their push for the Premier League back on track.

Their 1-0 win over Reading at the weekend saw them strengthen their grip on the second automatic promotion place as they opened up a five-point lead on third-place Fulham.

Should they go on to finally return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, it could spark a £45million spending spree as they look to prepare their squad for the top flight.

According to The Athletic, relayed in the Daily Express, the Elland Road club already have plans to give four of their current loan players permanent deals, with Jean Kevin-Augustin set to be their most costly purchase.

The striker joined the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in January and has featured three times so far, but is yet to make his first start.

However, Augustin is a player highly rated by Marcelo Bielsa so it is likely he will become a much more prominent part of his plans as the season goes on, while the terms of his deal mean that Leeds are obligated to buy the 22-year-old for around £17million if they go up.

Helder Costa is another player the West Yorkshire club must take permanently, with an agreement in place for them to pay Wolves £15million for the winger.

Leeds hold Jack Harrison option

Jack Harrison, who has spent the last two years on loan with Leeds, has featured heavily under Bielsa making 79 appearances, scoring nine goals and setting up a further 10.

He would cost a fee of £8million should Leeds choose to activate their option to sign him from his parent club Manchester City.

The final £5million is made up by the price of Illan Meslier, the goalkeeper signed on-loan from Lorient last month, who received positive reviews on the back of his FA Cup appearance against Arsenal and has featured regularly for the U23s.

It would be the second most expensive transfer window in Leeds’ history should all four deals go ahead, beaten only by the summer window of 2000/01 when the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Mark Viduka and Dominic Matteo were signed.

Leeds continue their push for promotion charge on Wednesday night when they travel to the Riverside Stadium to take on struggling Middlesbrough.