Leeds to swoop for Sporting Lisbon defender in January

Leeds United have begun discussions with Sporting Lisbon, as they look to strengthen by bringing Tobias Figueiredo to Elland Road in January.

Figueiredo has made only four appearances for the Portuguese side in all competitions thus far this season, and they are willing to let the 23-year-old leave in January.

A Bola report that Leeds will land the young defender for a fee in the region of £2.6million (€3m) and £3.5m (€4m).

Figueiredo came through the ranks at Sporting, and has spent time on loan with Reus and Nacional.

He featured for the Portuguese side at the 2016 Olympic Games, playing in every match before their elimination at the quarter final stage.

The Yorkshire side have focussed on European markets since Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club from Massimo Cellino.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen revealed that the club had already begun working on January deals last month, as they look to strengthen for the end of season promotion push.

“We are working with Victor [Orta, director of football] and Andrea to see where we can improve,” he said.

“We are looking at all the areas, of course we have to reply on the pitch.

“We have time still, I expect that we will turn the situation for better and then we will see if it is necessary to bring anybody.”