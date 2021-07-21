Leeds United have been informed any approach to sign Okay Yokuslu is likely to fail – with his agent and director of football Victor Orta both suggesting any move is ‘impossible’.

After impressing on their return to the Premier League last season, plans are well underway to further strengthen the Leeds squad. They already have one big deal over the line after the capture of left-back Junior Firpo. But United are also desperate to strengthen their midfield – and a number of names have been linked.

While links to Rodrigo de Paul were never really genuine, they have been strongly linked with Cagliari battler Nahitan Nandez. However, the Uruguayan star looks destined instead to move to Inter instead.

One more obtainable option is Turkey star Yokuslu, who spent last season on loan at West Brom.

He has an admirer in Orta prior to his move to The Hawthorns. However, his impressive displays in their midfield only served to strengthen those links.

Now Leeds are being tipped to follow up their interest with a concrete bid.

However, speaking to Radio Galega, Orta admits a deal to sign the player will prove tough.

“It is politically difficult for Leeds to sign Okay Yokuslu,” Orta is quoted as saying.

Those politics Orta refers to relate to the player’s nationality with Leeds having sour relations with Turkey. That’s after two of their supporters were stabbed to death prior to the UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray in 2000.

Yokuslu, who has 35 caps for his country, currently plays for Celta Vigo. He has, however, never played for Galatasaray. All the same, his agent also admits any move to Leeds looks ‘impossible’.

Quoted by LUFCFanzone, his agent admits “they are aware of Leeds’ interest. However the ‘politics’ surrounding the deal may make it impossible”.

Details emerge of Lewis Bate deal

Leeds, meanwhile, are reportedly close on a deal to bring Lewis Bate to Elland Road.

It was reported recently that Bate was looking likely to leave Chelsea in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere. According to the Daily Mail, he has been attracting interest from Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

The situation has developed quickly with Leeds now agreeing a deal.

The Whites will reportedly pay an initial payment of £1.5m to Chelsea for the 18-year-old. The deal will include add-ons as well as a future sell-on fee percentage.

However, the European champions have negated any buy-back clause for Bate. The player is now due to hold a medical at Leeds ahead of the potential deal.

Bate will initially go into their Under-23s squad, with Marcelo Bielsa willing to promote his best young talent to the first team.

