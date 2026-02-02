Leeds and Tottenham launch shock ‘inquiries’ for Real Madrid attacker – report

A stunning report out of Spain claims Tottenham and Leeds United have taken initial steps towards bringing a Real Madrid attacker to England, though the deal would be for the summer and not right now.

Leeds and Tottenham have both explored the striker market this window, and we understand the pair are among a cluster of clubs who’ve been offered Jhon Duran.

The Colombian’s intermediaries are attempting to cut Duran’s loan at Fenerbahce from Al-Nassr short and engineer a move back to the Premier League where he previously starred with Aston Villa.

The latest on that potential move can be found here, but according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Duran isn’t the only high profile frontman linked with Spurs and Leeds.

It’s remarkably claimed both clubs – along with Sunderland – have made initial ‘inquiries’ into the signing of Endrick for the summer.

The Real Madrid striker joined Lyon on loan earlier this window and has made an instant impact in France.

The 19-year-old quickly bagged a hattrick against Metz soon after joining, though Lyon do not hold an option to buy in their loan agreement.

Endrick will thus return to Madrid in the summer, but displacing Kylian Mbappe at the tip of the attack is an almost impossible task.

As such, Fichajes are suggesting Endrick could be loaned out once again in the summer, and this time, his loan would cover a full season and not just half a campaign.

That’s where the English sides come in, with the report claiming their interest is already ‘strong’ and bubbling away behind the scenes.

Of course, any such move would be dependant on Real Madrid sanctioning another loan, and a decision on that front will be made in the summer, not now.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed leading officials in Madrid are firm in the belief Endrick does have a long-term future at the Bernabeu.

As such, Real won’t allow for any option or obligation to buy to be inserted into a new loan, just as they didn’t when negotiating with Lyon.

Leeds and Tottenham would therefore only be signing the player on a temporary basis with no mechanism to turn the deal permanent.

But of course, if Endrick bangs the goals in for fun just as he’s doing at Lyon right now, the instant impact and effect on their seasons could override not being able to sign the Brazilian outright when the loan ends.

