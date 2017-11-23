Leeds track ex-Dortmund striker ahead of possible January raid

Leeds United are bidding to give their promotion hopes a shot in the arm by potentially raiding Germany or Austria for two potential strike targets.

The Daily Mail claims the Whites have had scouts check on the progress of Bundesliga Two top-scorer Marvin Ducksch.

The 23-year-old striker, who stands at 6ft 3in, has scored 11 goals in 16 appearances this season is currently on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli.

But Leeds scouts would have left Saturday’s clash with Nurnberg disappointed after Ducksch was substituted after 68 minutes having played poorly during the 2-2 draw. In fact, the Mail’s report claims the striker – capped at Germany U18 level – ‘lacks the pace and movement’ Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is looking for.

The club have been weighing up different targets for January and it’s believed they also fancy Red Bull Salzburg’s Israeli international Moanes Dabour, who has scored 13 goals in 18 games this season.

After a bright start to the season, Leeds have lost eight of their last 10 league games and have serious doubts over the fitness of loan striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who after a bright start appears to have faded from the first-team picture.

Christiansen’s side are currently 10th in the Championship, three points off the play-off places, and face Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby on Saturday lunchtime.