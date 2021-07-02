Leeds could muscle in Borussia Dortmund’s reported plan to sign a Jadon Sancho replacement after the 19-year-old wing sensation saw his demands lowered, per a report.

After a protracted transfer saga spanning over a year, Man Utd appear to have finally landed England forward Sancho. A fee in the region of £73m has been agreed. But losing their star names is not unfamiliar territory for Dortmund.

The Bundesliga powerhouse have often had to deal with their top stars being poached over the last decade. However, indicating just how well the club is run, a more than ideal replacement is always found.

A recent report suggested they had identified PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke as the man to fill the void.

That name might not sound familiar to many, but it should to Tottenham fans.

The 19-year-old spent time in Spurs’ academy before linking up with PSV in 2018. His rapid progression through their ranks saw him break into the first-team last year, and Madueke grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Despite his tender age, the right winger bagged seven goals and six assists from 24 Eredivisie outings. His showings were so impressive, in fact, that Madueke was called up to England Under-21 squad last season.

Leeds were rumoured to be monitoring his situation as a result, but per Football Insider, were put off by his ‘£25m’ price tag.

That left the door open for Dortmund to pounce, but per the article, the Whites are back in the frame.

That’s because they cite a source that has revealed PSV are willing to ‘lower their demands for Madueke to around the £20m mark.‘

Exactly why they would do so is unstated. Though even £20m would have a major impact on a Dutch club’s financial outlook.

Leeds are known to be on the hunt for additional depth in the wide areas. Club Brugge’s Noa Lang is another who is a contender to join.

Alioski tempted with bumper financial welcome

Meanwhile, Ezgjan Alioski is now no longer a Leeds United player – and the North Macedonian star is seemingly closing on the next move of his career.

The 29-year-old’s contract finally lapsed at midnight on Wednesday night, with Alioski now officially a free agent. As such, he is able to sign for a club of his choice.

Leeds have left their deal on the table for the player. As such, there remains a chance he could yet extend his four-year association at Elland Road.

However, with Leeds set to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona in a £13m deal, a move away from Elland Road looks most likely for Alioski.

Now Turkish outlet Fotomac states he will be offered a golden hello of €500k to sign for Super Lig club Trabzonspor. In addition, a salary of €1.2m a season has been tabled, which equates to around £20,000 a week.

