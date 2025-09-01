Fulham are soon to secure a record-breaking triple deal which could tee up a Cottagers forward’s move to Leeds after an earlier approach for him.

Fulham have spent just £500,000 so far this summer. Their only arrival was that of 34-year-old French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte – hardly the most rousing.

However, the Cottagers’ end to the window could massively excite their fans.

Indeed, there are three big moves in the works at Craven Cottage, all which will improve the attack.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed after an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for winger Kevin, the Brazilian has agreed personal terms. That will see him move to Fulham on a deal totalling €45million (£38.9m) which is their record transfer.

That looks to be the first of a triple deal, as Romano then posted on X that there’s an agreement in place for Samuel Chukwueze to join on an initial loan with an option to buy clause of approximately £21.6million.

Those reports followed TEAMtalk information that Chelsea winger Tyrique George’s switch to Fulham is advancing.

Triple exit could pave way for Leeds deal

And with three forwards to join Fulham, Harry Wilson could become surplus to requirements.

Reports earlier suggested that Leeds had a loan offer turned down for Wilson, and it was unclear whether they’d return to the table for him.

But that was prior to Fulham having any more forwards in line to join, and things could change now.

And Miguel Delaney has stated that Leeds‘ move for Wilson is ‘currently on’ despite earlier difficulties. There is a suggestion that the deal will be a permanent one, though it’s not known what the value of that deal would be.

