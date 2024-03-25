Leeds United are reportedly planning a summer swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley with the Whites intent on adding the Brighton target to their ranks next season and address what has been described as a major weakness in Daniel Farke’s side.

The Whites have been in stunning form since the turn of the year, winning 12 of their 13 Championship games in 2024 to overhaul a 17-point deficit on Leicester and catapult themselves to the summit of the Championship. However, in arguably the most intense of promotion races ever seen in the Championship, Leeds can ill-afford to take their foot off the gas with the Foxes currently sitting on level points and having a game in hand on them, and with Ipswich just a point further back.

One of that trio appears destined to miss out on automatic promotion with a record points tally and in winning a number of points that would normally comfortably secure the title in its own right.

DON’T MISS: Five Championship standouts Leeds Utd should sign if promoted to the Premier League

Nonetheless, the Whites are sensibly beginning their summer transfer plans for two scenarios: one where they return to life as a Premier League club – with eight games to go, they can certainly feel optimistic of promotion; and a second where they remain a Championship club.

Straight off the bat, the main aim for either situation will be tying down star defender Joe Rodon to a permanent deal after his starring role while on loan from Tottenham.

Leeds also want to sign up his fellow loanee, Connor Roberts, to a permanent deal after he impressed after signing from Burnley.

However, they are also starting to take admiring glimpses at some potential signings from the summer – with their midfield seen as an area for immediate strengthening.

Leeds plan move for £25m Celtic star Matt O’Riley

Of course, Leeds have been really well served there this season by both Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, who have formed a solid partnership in midfield and for whom have been a major factor in their march to the top of the table.

However, the one shortfall in both their games is a lack of goals, with neither Kamara (32 games, zero goals) or Gruev (no goals in 22 appearances) yet to register this season.

Indeed, their other two options in Archie Gray (no goals in 41 appearances) and Ethan Ampadu (two goals in 43 appearances) have not exactly been prolific either – presenting Farke, and director of football Nick Hammond with a major problem to fix and with the lack of goals from their midfield seen by some observers as their only weakness this season.

Now according to Givemesport, Leeds hope to address the issue by plotting a move for Celtic midfielder O’Riley, who has been on their radar since last summer, when they reportedly saw a £10m bid fall short.

Since then, O’Riley has underlined exactly why Leeds were so keen on his signature, becoming one of the first names on the Celtic teamsheet and having scored 11 times and adding an impressive 13 assists from midfield.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Frank Lampard for his goalscoring instincts from midfield, it’s claimed the Bhoys now rate O’Riley – who qualifies to play for Denmark at international level through his mother, who is Danish – in the £25m mark.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Celtic, for their part are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old and would reportedly green light his sale if Leeds were to match their asking price.

Brighton also keen on Celtic midfielder

The Whites are not alone in their admiration for the one-time capped Denmark international, however, with West Ham and Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the strongest competition will reportedly come from Brighton, who are also huge admirers of O’Riley and also plotting to match Celtic’s valuation this summer.

The player has earned the respect of both Ange Postecoglou – the man who brought him to Celtic Park in a bargain £1.5m deal from MK Dons in January 2022 – and his successor Brendan Rodgers, with the Northern Irishman describing O’Riley as a “wonderful” player.

“I like him a lot. I think he is a really intelligent footballer. He is a top professional,” Rodgers said recently.

“He prepares his body well, and he prepares his life well. He wants to do well. He sets his standards high every day to be better.

“I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity, but he is a wonderful footballer, and he is a good guy as well.”

O’Riley’s contract at Celtic Park runs until summer 2027 and he has 19 goals in 109 appearances for the Bhoys so far.

He’s not the only new midfielder Leeds are reportedly targeting either, with a top Newcastle man also in their sights.

READ MORE: Leeds get green light to sign ‘very good’ Prem midfielder as second deal worth €12m collapses