Leeds transfers: Little-used winger seals transfer to Sheffield Wednesday as Farke closes on Prem signing

Leeds United have allowed winger Ian Poveda to depart Elland Road and join Sheffield Wednesday, with the attacker opting for the Owls ahead of a rival offer from Birmingham City.

Poveda joined Leeds in four years ago from Manchester City, signing for the Whites on a free transfer. And while he was sparingly used as Leeds sealed promotion, he did come the fore in those early weeks in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa. Indeed, a substitute appearance for Leeds as they earned a 1-1 draw with Manchester City early in the season, and in which Poveda absolutely torched City full-back Benjamin Mendy, was to prove his highlight.

While he remained involved that season, making a total of 16 appearances, a falling out with Bielsa the following summer saw the recently-capped Colombia international loaned out to Blackburn Rovers.

It was there, under Tony Mowbray, that he started to show real potential before a cruel injury saw the loan cut short and the player forced to return to Leeds.

Upon returning to fitness, Poveda spent last season with Blackpool, where he played 24 games, before a return to Leeds over the summer offered fresh hope.

However, despite being a regular in Daniel Farke’s matchday squads, he was sparingly used. With his deal entering its final six months and Leeds making it clear they would not extend his deal, the player was given permission to make an exit.

Birmingham, now under Mowbray’s management were the first to show their hand, but TEAMtalk can reveal the player has since chosen a move to Sheffield Wednesday, who matched Blues’ offer.

Poveda moves on as Leeds near Connor Roberts deal

The 23-year-old has agreed a switch to the Owls on an initial loan deal; news which will come as a blow to City who were due a sizeable sell-on clause of any sale.

He joins Sheffield Wednesday on a temporary basis at first, but the move to South Yorkshire will effectively give them first refusal on a permanent summer move if he impresses. Poveda’s first aim will be to fire the Yorkshire side away from relegation trouble.

With his deal at Leeds expiring on June 30, his time at Elland Road is over and the winger leaves the Whites having made just 36 appearances over four years, with just 144 minutes of action this season.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on course to bolster their squad before the 11pm deadline with a loan deal agreed for Connor Roberts.

The 54-times capped Wales defender joins the Whites from Burnley on a straight loan deal without an option to make the move permanent.

He will provide vital cover for Farke in the right-back position, which had been weakened after the exits of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence.

Roberts is currently at Elland Road undergoing a medical and could be part of the squad to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

