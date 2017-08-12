Leeds turn down £16million Wood bid, but not from Burnley

Leeds United have reportedly rejected a £16million bid from an unnamed Premier League club for striker Chris Wood.

Immediate rumours were that the offer must have come from Burnley, given their desperate need for a new striker after the sale of Andre Gray to Watford, and the fact they have had a £12m offer already rejected.

However, it would appear that the offer came in from another club and that may now spark the Clarets into action if they want to land their man.

Burnley have been tipped to spend the bulk of the £18m they received from the Hornets for Gray on the Leeds hitman, who scored an impressive 27 goals last season to top the Championship scoring charts, and was on target again in the 3-2 win over Bolton last weekend.

The 25-year-old New Zealand international is a cult figure at Elland Road, after arriving from Leicester for just £3million in July 2015, and it would be a huge blow should new Whites boss Thomas Christiansen lose his top marksman with only weeks remaining of the transfer window.

That would leave the club limited time to bring in a replacement, but for now Leeds are standing firm and will seemingly try and get every penny they can for the player.