Leeds secure promotion-enhanced mega-money kit deal with Adidas

Leeds United have agreed a major new kit deal with Adidas from the start of the 2020/21 season – with the lucrative deal set to increase if the Whites go on to secure a return to the Premier League this season.

United, second in the Championship and with a three-point buffer to third-placed Fulham but with a game in hand, have agreed a deal with the German manufacturer to replace their existing deal with Kappa, which expires at the end of the season. It is the first time in their 100-year history that Leeds will wear the three stripes on their kits.

As per the Daily Mail, the value of the deal will depend on whether Marcelo Bielsa‘s side win promotion to the Premier League. But Adidas have agreed to make Leeds’ kit regardless of what division they are in, with United’s kit sales among the most lucrative in the country despite their current status in the second tier.

The report claims Leeds will also be on the lookout for a new shirt sponsor if they secure a return to the Premier League, despite their agreement with 32 Red still having another year to run.

The casino firm has caused outrage this season after financing Derby’s signing of Wayne Rooney from MLS side DC United, with the former England captain wearing the No 32 on his shirt. It’s reported Preston are also looking to severe ties with them after becoming angered by the arrangement with the Rams and Rooney.

Leeds’ kit was supplied by Nike when they were last in the Premier League in 2004, and they have also previously worn Umbro, Admiral, Asics, Puma, Diadora and Macron.

Bielsa’s side have seen an 11-point cushion to third evaporate in recent weeks, but have the chance to re-establish their promotion credentials when they welcome Millwall and then Luton to Elland Road next Tuesday and Saturday, before tricky away dates at fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

It is not known what the kit deal will be worth, though estimates have suggested it will be worth £15million a season in the Championship, but nearer £25million a season should they secure a return to the Premier League.