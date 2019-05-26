Leeds United again linked with shock summer move for PSG forward

Leeds United have once again been linked with a shock move for PSG-owned forward Jese Rodriguez by reports in Spain.

The Championship side desperately wanted to bring in a winger in January and were close to signing Swansea City star Daniel James on deadline day, but the deal ended up falling through.

However, James was not the only wide man that Leeds were chasing, as Spanish outlet El Desmarques revealed that a deal for former Real Madrid man Jese Rodriguez was also being worked on.

In the end, Rodriguez eventually secured a loan move to Real Betis instead of the Championship, and the report hinted that it was the player’s choice, but links have now resurfaced.

The former Real Madrid man did not have a great second half of the season with Betis, netting just twice in 18 appearances.

This had led to suggestions that the Seville-based club are not willing to use their option to buy the winger, and Estadio Deportivo subsequently link Leeds with a fresh approach.

Rodriguez still has two years on his deal at PSG so would command a fee, and given his somewhat turbulent past it would represent a gamble for Marcelo Bielsa.