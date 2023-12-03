Leeds Utd battle Burnley, Leicester for defender Sunderland will sell for profit after finding replacement

Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United are among a host of clubs are looking at Sunderland full-back Trai Hume, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Northern Ireland international Hume arrived at Sunderland from Linfield in 2022 in a bargain deal worth less than £200,000. The 21-year-old has impressed hugely and that has seen a host of clubs showing a strong interest in securing his services.

TEAMtalk sources have told us that Premier League side Burnley, along with Championship promotion contenders Leicester and Leeds, are looking closely at Hume.

Hume only signed a new long-term contract in the summer, now due to last until 2027 with the option of an extra year, but Sunderland will be tempted into a sale given the profit they can make on him.

Sunderland also already have a ready made replacement ready to go in the shape of Timothee Pembele, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Pembele is yet to make his first-team debut for Sunderland, whereas Hume has played as a starter in all 19 of their Championship matches so far this season.

15 of Hume’s appearances have been in his natural position as a right-back, but four have come at left-back instead. Last season, he also adapted to a centre-back berth on occasion.

He has already played more games for Sunderland than he did for Linfield before, now having more than 50 outings for the Black Cats to his name.

At international level, Hume made his Northern Ireland debut in September 2022 and has a total of six caps to his name by now.

Hume rising through the leagues

Sunderland were still in League One when they originally signed Hume, but they have since consolidated their place in the Championship – and now Hume even has at least one Premier League club looking at him.

Burnley earned their return to the top flight earlier this year and are now fighting to climb out of the bottom three in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Leicester both suffered relegation at the end of last season and are aiming for an instant return to the top flight, with the latter leading the way at this stage.

Any of them could present potential destinations for Hume if he is ready to take the next step of his career.

