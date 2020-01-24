Leeds United confirm capture of Manchester City starlet Ian Poveda

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Manchester City winger Ian Poveda, who moves to Elland Road on a four-year-deal.

The teenager has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds in recent weeks with Marcelo Bielsa looking to strengthen his squad to aid the Whites’ push for promotion to the Premier League.

The likes of Torino, Parma and Celtic were also said to be interested in the former Barcelona academy player, however it is Leeds who have won the race for his signature.

Poveda, 19, makes the switch from the Etihad Stadium having made one first team appearance for the Manchester club, which came in their League Cup semi-final second leg against Burton Albion just over a year ago.

He was also named on the bench for the senior team this season for their meeting with Southampton in the same competition, but did not get onto the pitch.

The London-born England youth international has, though, featured 11 times for City’s under-23 side in 2019/20, scoring three goals and assisting a further two.

His attacking abilities could prove useful for Leeds, who have struggled in front of goal in their last few games and have seen their once comfortable position in the automatic promotion spots in the Championship come under considerable pressure from the chasing pack.

Bielsa’s side haven’t managed a single goal in any of their last three outings in all competitions, while they have found the net just once since the turn of the year.

Having lost Jack Clarke earlier this month after he was recalled by parent club Tottenham, Poveda will be a valuable option for the West Yorkshire side in the months ahead and will provide competition to the likes of Jack Harrison and Helder Costa.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ hunt for a centre forward goes on and they have been linked with France under-21 star Jean-Kevin Augustin, currently of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.