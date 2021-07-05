Leeds make €12m defender offer, but need to come back with more

Leeds United have made a €12m offer for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, according to a report in France.

Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta is closing in on the signing of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo. The Dominican-born left-back is understood to be in England for a medical ahead of his £12.8m move to Elland Road.

That signing though has not put off Orta making another move for a left sided defender.

Ezgjan Alioski left the Premier League club at the end of June with his contract expiring. Leeds have offered the 29-year-old fresh terms, but the North Macedonia international is looking elsewhere.

The lack of first team opportunities have seen Alioski’s agent look for a transfer with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor understood to be keen. Neither though have matched the defender’s wage demands.

The door is still believed to be open for Alioski, but Leeds have their feelers out too.

With Firpo close to being a done deal, The Athletic report left-back “a priority position for Leeds during the summer transfer window”.

And Cornet could arrive in tandem with 24-year-old Firpo.

Olympique et Lyonnais claim the Whites have “been interested” in Lyon defender Cornet “for a few months”.

Leeds are understood to be “following” the player “with interest”, but the source claim Cornet is a striker.

Cornet can play anywhere down the left side, but played the majority of the season in Ligue 1 as a left-sided defender.

Leeds though will need to up their bid with the source reporting the €12m offer “does not satisfy” Lyon.

Leeds linked with O’Brien

Meanwhile, Leeds are taking a “keen interest” in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to one reporter.

After a promising first season back in the Premier League, Leeds are looking to consolidate their status next year. A recent report revealed how ambitious sporting director Victor Orta is as they close in on the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona. But they could also look to make some shrewd signings from the lower leagues.

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Leeds have joined the race to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield.