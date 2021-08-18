Leeds United have made enquiries about the signing of Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Bristol City man has become a key man under Sean Dyche since moving to Turf Moor in January 2020. He moved to Lancashire in a deal that took former striker Nahki Wells to Ashton Gate.

The 25-year-old is not short of admirers, either. We’ve previously revealed that West Ham boss David Moyes has watched him closely. Indeed, Moyes sees Brownhill as an ideal long-term replacement for Mark Noble.

Villa are also admirers of the midfielder, though are yet to register a firm interest.

Brownhill, though, would be difficult to prise away from the Clarets and would demand a big fee for him. They paid £10m to prise him from Bristol City and his fee now is likely to be 50% higher.

However, we understand he has a huge admirer in Marcelo Bielsa and our sources have revealed that Leeds have made contact.

Brownhill has made 44 appearances for the Clarets since returning to the north west, scoring once.

The former Manchester United academy man is contracted to the Clarets until summer 2024.

Leeds also want Lewis O’Brien

Bolstering their midfield has suddenly become an urgent priority for Leeds.

With Kalvin Phillips featuring only as an unusued substitute at Old Trafford, Manchester United brutally exposed their weaknesses to win 5-1.

Indeed, central defender Robin Koch started in a holding midfield role, but struggled to get to grips with Bruno Fernandes.

Leeds are reportedly also keen on the signing of Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien.

Town are seeking around £7m-£10m for the midfielder, a fee Leeds are reportedly willing to meet. And it was reported on Tuesday that his signing is close to getting done for the Whites.

He started Huddersfield’s 1-0 win over Preston on Tuesday night in what was his first appearance of the season.

However, there is a growing belief that it was also his last at the John Smith’s Stadium as a Town player.

Whether Leeds want Brownhill in addition to O’Brien, however, appears unlikely. However, it is likely to be one or the other for now, with Leeds spending their money sensibly this summer.

They have signed Junior Firpo, Kristoffer Klaesson and Jack Harrison for close to £30m. However, they are yet to make any player sales, though have lost Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez on frees. Kiko Casilla, meanwhile, has moved to Elche on loan.

